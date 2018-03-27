Steve Komphela: Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka FC clash is a kick of a dying horse

The Nedbank Cup encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka FC is 'a kick of a dying horse’.

This is according to Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela, who is feeling the pressure with the team having failing to win a major trophy in three years.

Chiefs’ hopes of winning this season’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) title took a knock when they failed to collect maximum points against Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic in their last two league games.

As a result, the Soweto giants are placed fifth on the league standings - seven points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

Amakhosi will now take on Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Saturday.

“Being the last tournament of the season and the fact that we are lagging behind in the league, this is the one for us,” Komphela said on City Press.

Komphela's three-year deal contract with Amakhosi which he signed in June, 2015 is set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

“We must do it for the pride of our people as they are yearning for a trophy,” the retired defender continued.

“Chiefs must win something in my period. This is a wonderful opportunity to give it a go,” the Free State-born coach continued.

The Naturena-based side will face a stubborn Baroka side, who knocked Amakhosi out of the same competition in 2011.

“It is not going to be a walk in the park because everybody wants to win it. That makes it more difficult and interesting,” Komphela concluded.

The last meeting between Amakhosi and Bakgaga was on the 21st of January 2018 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Lucky Nguzana opened the scoring for Baroka in the first half, but two second half goals earned Chiefs a 2-1 win victory in a league encounter.