Batshuayi: I hope Bolt doesn't replace me!

Michy Batshuayi has joked that he hopes he does not lose his Borussia Dortmund place to sprint king Usain Bolt.

Bolt trained with Dortmund last week, scoring a header in a practice match and even pulling off a nutmeg on a team-mate.

The 31-year-old, who has won eight Olympic gold medals, has long dreamed of playing football professionally, and has often spoken of his desire to run out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

Batshuayi, though, is more worried about losing his position to the Jamaican, having missed the training session due to commitments with the Belgium national team.

"I watched the videos," Batshuayi told Belgian media.

"He did nutmegs and scored a good goal. He's a champion. He pushes himself beyond his limits every day.

"He wants to beat all the records. He's trying to establish himself in another sport, that's classy, I'm happy for him. But I hope he doesn't come and take my place!"

Bolt will finally live his dream of playing at Old Trafford in Soccer Aid for Unicef, as he captains the Rest of the World team against an England side led by pop star Robbie Williams.

Batshuayi, 24, has enjoyed a productive season at Dortmund, meanwhile, following his short-term move from Stamford Bridge.

The striker has scored eight goals in 11 appearances thus far for the German club.