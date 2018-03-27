Harambee Stars midfielder Clifton Miheso has predicted a tough match against the Central African Republic.

Harambee Stars midfielder predicts a tough match against CAR

Kenya will take on CAR in the second friendly on Tuesday in Morocco, but Miheso, who scored Kenya’s equalizer in a 2-2 draw against Comoros on Saturday, is upbeat Stars will shine.

“I expect a tough game against them (CAR) because there are no longer easy teams in Africa, so it’s going to be a tough game.

“I hope am going to score many goals in future. If I get the chance, I will score because I have my own targets and I hope I will achieve them," Miheso told Goal.

Miheso was however, not satisfied with tStars' display in the first match against the Islanders.

“I wasn’t really satisfied with the result (against Comoros) because we should have won the game. If you see the chances that we missed, we should have won by a big margin. But we’ve learnt from that and I hope we are going to win the next game."

Interim coach Stanley Okumbi is using the friendlies to prepare the team ahead of African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Ghana in September.