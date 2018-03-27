EXTRA TIME: William Troost-Ekong joins Juan Mata’s Common Goal project

Bursaspor defender William Troost-Ekong has joined Juan Mata’s Common Goal charity.

The Super Eagles centre-back becomes the 43rd member to sign up for the global initiative and donate 1% of his salary to the project.



Really excited to announce that @WTroostEkong has joined the team! Check out his welcome video (and some World Cup talk) below. 🇳🇬 #CommonGoal #Jointheteam pic.twitter.com/GxvvFeeH5E — Common Goal (@CommonGoalOrg) March 26, 2018

Common Goal was co-founded by Manchester United’s Juan Mata in August 2017 as a movement of football players, managers and supporters who share a mission to change the game for good.

And the 24-year-old who captained Nigeria to a 1-0 victory over Poland on Friday is delighted to link up with Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin and footballers including Mats Hummels, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Vero Boquete, Serge Gnabry, Shinji Kagawa and coach Julian Nagelsmann in the project team.