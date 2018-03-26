EXTRA TIME: Watch Junior Ajayi, Gabriel Okechukwu’s Super Eagles initiation

News

Al Ahly's Junior Ajayi and Akwa United's Gabriel Okechukwu were introduced into the Nigeria national team fold in the usual¶ entertaining manner.

Following their 1-0 defeat of Poland on Friday, Gernot Rohr’s men are camped in London for their next friendly game against Serbia.

Ahead of Tuesday’s encounter at the Hive Stadium, Okechukwu - scorer of two goals at the 2018 African Nations Championship - thrilled his new teammates with Davido’s hit single FIA while Ajayi gave a rendition of Dj Ecool’s track featuring Davido, Ada.





 


@juniorajayi.official also officially initiated. #SoarSuperEagles

A post shared by Nigeria Super Eagles (@ng_supereagles) on Mar 25, 2018 at 2:27pm PDT




 





 


Welcome to the group, @okechukwu.gabriel22 #SoarSuperEagles

A post shared by Nigeria Super Eagles (@ng_supereagles) on Mar 25, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT



