Ulinzi Stars received a major boost ahead of their weekend trip to Machakos with the return to action of two dependable players.

Ulinzi Stars coach speaks about duo return ahead of Machakos' trip

The former champions will take on Kariobangi Sharks at the Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday. Head coach Dunstan Nyaudo will have four additional legs in his squad to pick from following the return of a Collins Ochieng and Enosh Ochieng.

Enosh was nursing a metatarsal injury sustained in the opening game of the season as the team beat Zoo 4-2 while Ochieng picked a thigh muscle strain during pre-season.

The duo were part of the squad that lost 3-1 to Tusker in a friendly.

“Collins is coming up well apart from the fact that he does not have the match fitness he requires so much at this level. He remains part of my future plans and probably we will see him play before June because he has strong passes and is a good tackler; the kind of player you can always plan with in mind.

“Enosh has been training but he also has the match fitness issues though he is coming up well right from training,” Nyaudo told the club's official website.

Ulinzi Stars are a place and two points below Kariobangi Sharks, who are sixth on the log with 12 points.