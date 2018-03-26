Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son's birth

News

Spain boss Julen Lopetegui praised the commitment of Sergio Ramos for attending training shortly after the birth of his third child.

Ramos, 31, and wife Pilar Rubio welcomed their new son, Alejandro, at 18:24 local time (16:24 GMT) in Madrid on Sunday.

The couple shared a picture on social media to announce the news.

It seems Ramos was unwilling to skip his international duties, though, as the Spain captain promptly headed to his side's base at Las Rozas for a training session ahead of the friendly against Argentina.

"It's a really happy day for all of us," head coach Lopetegui told Cadena SER.

"He made an incredible effort to come to training and he's shown the mentality he has, which we love."

Spain face Argentina at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday, four days on from their 1-1 draw with world champions Germany.

Ramos celebrated making his 150th appearance for Spain in his side's stalemate with Germany, in what has been a special few days for the Real Madrid man.


The centre-back is now just 18 caps away from becoming his country's most-capped player - with Iker Casillas the current record holder on 167.

After receiving his 150th cap, Ramos joked: “Iker is shaking already!

“His figure is going to be difficult to beat. I’m proud to get here and I’m not going to throw in the towel.”

