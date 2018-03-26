South African women starlet Linda Motlhalo introduced herself to the National Women's Soccer League Sunday when she started for Houston Dash in their 1-1 draw against Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.

Banyana's Motlhalo makes Houston Dash debut

19-year-old Linda, who has represented South Africa at U-17, U-20 and now senior level, featured on the free-role just behind the striker in Vera Pauw's 4-2-3-1 formation as the championship hopefuls got their season off to a moderate start.

Motlhalo, who signed from South African Sasol Women League side JVW Football Club, lasted 77 minutes before she was replaced by Claire Falknor.

Fellow South African Janine Van Wyk also featured for the BBVA Compass Stadium side and lasted the entire duration of the match. Van Wyk would be disappointed though with her defence as they conceded in stoppage time to share the spoils.



Another Banyana Banyana star at the side Thembi Kgatlana was missing in action as she awaits her work permit.

Dash are next in action against on Saturday 31 March and will host Utah Royals.