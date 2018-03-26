Egypt vs. Greece: Date, time, preview

Egypt face Greece on the 27th of March 2018 at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland in a friendly match to prepare for the World Cup.
Egypt qualified for the World Cup after topping their African Qualifier group with 13 points, ahead of Uganda and Congo, the latter whom they beat 2-1 to confirm their qualification.
Greece, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, sitting 9 points behind Belgium in first place in their group to finish in second place. They qualified for the play-offs, where they lost to Croatia 4-1 on aggregate.
Egypt lost their most recent friendly match against Portugal 2-1, meanwhile Greece lost to Switzerland 1-0.