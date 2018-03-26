Egypt face Greece on the 27th of March 2018 at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland in a friendly match to prepare for the World Cup.

Egypt vs. Greece: Date, time, preview

Egypt qualified for the World Cup after topping their African Qualifier group with 13 points, ahead of Uganda and Congo, the latter whom they beat 2-1 to confirm their qualification.

Greece, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, sitting 9 points behind Belgium in first place in their group to finish in second place. They qualified for the play-offs, where they lost to Croatia 4-1 on aggregate.

Egypt lost their most recent friendly match against Portugal 2-1, meanwhile Greece lost to Switzerland 1-0.

Date and Time