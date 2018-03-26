Ecobank came from a goal down to beat Villareal 3-2 and mark a positive start in Division Five of the Left Foot Sports league over the weekend.

Flying start for Ecobank in Left Foot Sports league

The bankers had conceded first when Victor Muthama scored for Villareal but a quick response saw them grab goals courtesy of Majale Edmund, Joseph Orlando and an own goal to carry the day.

Dwayne Kiambati scored the other goal for Villareal. Ecobank is among the new entrants to Division Five alongside SportsPesa Ltd, Allianz Insurance, Selecta One, Nation Media and Manarat FC.

In other matches, Tradewinds managed a 0-0 draw against Selecta One while Manarat beat Allianz Insurance 2-0.

In Division One, Strath FC lost 1-0 to Madaraka United while David & Shirtliff won 2-0 against Consolidated Bank. Cosmos FC registered a huge win in Division Two after mauling Kingsway Group 4-0, MP Shah drew 2-2 with Safaricom FC while Cosmos managed a 2-1 win over Saad Advocates.

In Division Three, Nyayo Kingdom benefitted from a walkover after Methodist Guest house failed to show up, Lavington United Church lost 1-0 to Oil Libya, Astral Aviation hammered Young Boys 6-1 while Diamond FC won 2-0 against Creative Innovations.

Tropical Heat were 2-1 winners in Division Four, Total Kenya won 2-1 against Mwangaza FC while St. Milan drew 2-2 with Seacom.