Saudi Arabia vs. Belgium: Date, time, preview

Goal.com
Goal.com

Saudi Arabia face Belgium on the 27th of March 2018 at the Heysel Stadium in Brussels in a friendly match to prepare for the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia vs. Belgium: Date, time, preview

Saudi Arabia vs. Belgium: Date, time, preview

Saudi Arabia qualified for the World Cup after finishing 2nd in their Asian Qualifier group with 19 points, ahead of Australia on goal difference and behind Japan by a single point.

Belgium, on the other hand, qualified at the top of their group with 28 points, without losing a game. They won 9 out of 10 games, with their other match ending in a draw.

The World Cup draw placed Saudi Arabia in the first group, with Egypt, Russia and Uruguay. Belgium are in Group G, with England, Tunisia and Panama.


Date and Time




