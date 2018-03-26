Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse has revealed that the Tshwane giants are eyeing a possible treble this year.

Mamelodi Sundowns eager to win PSL title and Nedbank Cup, says Wayne Arendse

Masandawana are currently in pole position to win the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title as they are one point clear at the top, ahead of rivals Orlando Pirates with a game in hand and are set to resume their Nedbank Cup campaign this coming weekend against Cape Town City in the quarterfinals.

The Brazilians also most recently earned a place in the group stages of the Caf Champions League where they were placed alongside the likes of Togo-Port, Horoya AC and Wydad Casablanca, and Arendse who is expected to play a key role on most of those fronts is confident that the club have what it takes to win them all.

“We want to win the Nedbank Cup and we want to win the league championship. No matter what competition we are in, we go into it to win it. It is the same with the Champions League … we want to win all these competitions,” Arendse told Phakaaathi.

Meanwhile, Arendse believes that with the Champions League undergoing a short hiatus that will only further Sundowns’ chances of reclaiming the PSL title.

“The Champions League will be stepping aside a bit,” he said.

“There is quite a gap in between the Premiership and the Champions League and I think we are managing well this year,” he explained.

“With the Nedbank Cup as well, the coach has been rotating the team and what matters now is progressing and getting points in the league,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sundowns brought in several new faces during the January transfer window which included the likes of Jeremy Brockie, Aubrey Ngoma, Gaston Sirino and Siyabonga Zulu as they looked to add to their impressive trophy cabinet, and the 33-year-old believes that the club’s new recruits will soon need to pick up their hands and be counted.

“The new guys who have joined the club want to feel that and you can see they came to Sundowns to win things and that they are at the right place,” he expressed.

“For them to win things they need to show why they are here and I think it will be crucial for the new guys to show why the coach trusted them and us who have been here for longer have to prove to them we are a winning team,” he concluded.