Kenya Police is the only team yet to taste defeat in the National Super League this season as they keep pace with leaders Western Stima.

Untouchable Kenya Police keeps pace with Western Stima in the NSL race

The officers stretched their unbeaten record with a 2-1 win over St Joseph Youth’s at the Karuturi Grounds in Naivasha over the weekend.

The loss was the first for the Nakuru based side, having won once and shared the spoils six times.

Western Stima took advantage of the home ground to dethrone Bidco United from the summit with a 1-0 win at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Following the loss, Bidco drops to third on the log with 14 points from eight matches, while Stima sits pretty at the summit with 17 points.

Also in winning form was Ushuru who dismissed Nairobi Stima 3-1 at Camp Toyoyo. A brace by Bill Oporia, coupled with a first-half strike by Benson Amianda, saw Ushuru bounce back from a 3-0 upset by Coast Stima in their last match.

Earlier on, at the same venue, Kibera Black Stars lost ground in the title chase when they lost 2-1 to Nairobi City Stars.

Black Stars, having been at the summit early this season, has dropped to fifth on the log. They are however only three points short of league leaders Western Stima.

Coast Stima also managed a 2-1 win over Isibania in Awendo while Kangemi All Stars got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Green Commandoes at the Hope Center.

At the Mbaraki Sports Club, FC Talanta forced hosts Modern Coast Rangers to a 0-0 draw.

KCB edged out GFE 105 3-1 while Administration Police inflict an eighth straight loss to struggling Nakuru All Stars in the other results of the weekend.