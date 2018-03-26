News

'We are not ready yet': Socceroos coach's frank admission

Ex-Liverpool defender Skrtel knocked unconscious and swallows tongue

7Sport /

Ex-Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel was knocked unconscious, looked to have swallowed his tongue, and then played on for 45 minutes.

Playing for Slovakia in a friendly against Thailand he was hit in the temple by the ball and immediately collapsed to the ground, motionless.

Teammate Ondrej Duda rushed to his side and realising the seriousness of the moment reached in to stop Skrtel swallowing his tongue.

Skrtel's teammate reaches in to stop him swallowing his tongue

Medical teams rushed to the field to help the unconscious player in the 27th minute. After receiving treatment off the field he amazingly returned to play on until he was substituted in the 73rd.

Skrtel was unconscious after being hit.

He was always known as a hard man at Liverpool but this is next level. Probably even a bit dangerous with the increased precautions around concussions in sport these days.

Slovakia did go on to win the match 3-2.

