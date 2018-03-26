Ex-Liverpool defender Skrtel knocked unconscious and swallows tongue

Ex-Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel was knocked unconscious, looked to have swallowed his tongue, and then played on for 45 minutes.

Playing for Slovakia in a friendly against Thailand he was hit in the temple by the ball and immediately collapsed to the ground, motionless.

Teammate Ondrej Duda rushed to his side and realising the seriousness of the moment reached in to stop Skrtel swallowing his tongue.

Medical teams rushed to the field to help the unconscious player in the 27th minute. After receiving treatment off the field he amazingly returned to play on until he was substituted in the 73rd.

He was always known as a hard man at Liverpool but this is next level. Probably even a bit dangerous with the increased precautions around concussions in sport these days.

Slovakia did go on to win the match 3-2.