Mariners await De Silva hamstring news

Danny De Silva is in serious doubt for Central Coast's A-League trip to Brisbane due to a hamstring complaint.

The 21-year-old was subbed off at halftime in Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Sydney FC and will have scans on Tuesday to determine the extent of his injury.

Caretaker coach Wayne O'Sullivan was hopeful it was just a strain.

"The risk was that high at halftime when he felt something that (physio) Murray (Leyland) decided we probably needed to remove him because we don't want him to be out for more than one game," O'Sullivan said on Saturday.

While De Silva participated in light recovery with the team on Monday, it's unlikely he'll be on the plane to Queensland when the Mariners attempt to salvage some pride following coach Paul Okon's unheralded exit last week.

In ninth and only two points ahead of last-placed Wellington with three rounds remaining, results against the Roar, Melbourne City and Newcastle will decide whether the club can avoid the wooden spoon.

The squad are already depleted with Antony Golec (broken tibia) and Tom Hiariej (groin) out for the season.