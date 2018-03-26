Nerves got the better of Socceroos: Luongo

Massimo Luongo believes Australia's disastrous showing against Norway was down to nerves and a desperation to impress new coach Bert van Marwijk.

Australia's defence was ripped to shreds by Norway in their World Cup tune-up match in Oslo.

The QPR midfielder is expected to start against Colombia on Wednesday morning (AEDT) at Craven Cottage after last week's 4-1 loss in Oslo.

Luongo helped shore up a midfield, that had been overrun, for the final 30 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

But with the hosts leading 3-1 it wasn't enough to influence the outcome of the game.

The 25-year-old maintains the result shouldn't be cause for concern given it was the first under van Marwijk, who only met his players four days earlier.

"We just looked at a few things, things that can be easily corrected," Luongo said.

"A lot of it was probably over thinking and trying to do exactly what the manager wants.

"When people give you information sometimes with new managers you take it literally.

"You don't want to do anything wrong, which is fair enough. A lot of it was easily correctable.

"So the vibe's still quite chilled and good around the camp."

Luongo has been in fine form for his club, scoring three goals in his past four games - including one against Fulham at Craven Cottage in a 2-2 draw last week.

He's hopeful his recent displays will be enough to earn him a Socceroos start and said the squad is still adjusting to a more relaxed environment.

"He's quite chilled and we're so used to the tenseness of Ange," Luongo said.

"It's kind of gone the other way where we're not used to a more relaxed type of manager."

Luongo said the players are more than good enough to adapt to the Dutchman's demands.

"Obviously it's a new style but a lot of us would have played this over our careers sometime, so that's not the problem," he said.

"The manager wanted to let them (Norway) come on to us.

"We've taken that too literally.

"We could have gone and started to press but half of the boys are thinking we should come back and the other half were thinking we can go here.

"That all just comes with a little work because we are so used to pressing, so used to being on the front-foot.

"I think the manager wants us to time it a little bit better and we were just off with the timings a little in that game."

The Oslo defeat led to some heavy criticism in Australia but Luongo urged fans to not lose faith before the Socceroos' World Cup opener against France in June.

'We're still in that transition stage, we're still figuring things out," he said.

"We're just building at the moment. It is hard for people from the outside looking in.

"But with a little bit of patience we can figure out and we'll get there in the end."