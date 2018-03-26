‘We want to keep working hard,’ insists Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has stated that the team will continue to work hard to win games despite insinuations that it could send a false World Cup alarm.

On Friday, the three-time African champions defeated highly rated Poland 1-0 at the Municipal Stadium.

Victor Moses’ second-half goal was all that was needed to nick another famous victory just months after shocking Argentina 4-2 in a warmup match.

And the 64-year-old who admitted that the team is ‘still a work in progress’ has stated that they will aim to improve with every game ahead of the global tournament.

"We've seen a lot of good things and some things we must work on before the World Cup in Russia," Rohr was quoted as saying on BBC Sport.

"Friendly matches provide a great opportunity to see everything about your team.

"It is not really the same as a World Cup game. Our preparation is still a work in progress to be ready.

"We know winning friendly matches could give us false hope but we want to keep working hard."

The Super Eagles will continue their preparation with another friendly tie with Serbia at the Hive Stadium, London on Tuesday evening.

In Russia, they are to navigate their way past Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in Group D to reach the knockout phase.