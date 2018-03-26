The Indian national men's senior team play their final Group A 2019 AFC Asian Cup third round qualification match against the Kyrgyz Republic away at the Dolen Omurzakov 'Spartak' Stadium in Bishkek.

AFC Asian Cup 2019 Qualifier: Kyrgyz Republic vs India - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Game

Kyrgyz Republic vs India

Date

Tuesday, March 27

Time

7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar & mycujoo.tv



TEAM NEWS

PREDICTED LINEUPS





Injured: Viktor Maier



Suspended: None



Key Players: Mirlan Murzaev, Anton Zemlyanukhin





GAME PREVIEW

Injured:(none have travelled)Unavailable:(neither could travel)Suspended:Key Players:

A 5-1 win over Myanmar last Thursday secured a top-two spot in Group A and ultimately a first-ever qualification for the Kyrgyz Republic into the Asian Cup finals.





Revenge for a 1-0 defeat in the earlier fixture away in India will be on coach Aleksandr Krestinin's mind. Plans for such will only be bolstered by the dominating performance from his side coupled with the newfound confidence.





A new-look defence could have been ably supported by Valery Kaszuba in goal but Pavel Matiash might be given some game-time. Anton Zemlyanukhin remains a big threat from the left flank as he showed against Myanmar with a brace.



KNOW YOUR RIVALS - THE KYRGYZ REPUBLIC





Striker Mirlan Murzaev's patchy form this calendar year will be a worry for Krestinin but he won't dare to drop one of their best players despite both Vitaly Lux and Bekzhan Sagynbaev came off the bench to score.





There is also an opportunity for the 115th ranked side in the world to win their group and end the qualification process on a high in front of their home crowd. A win with a margin of three goals will see the side currently with 10 points pip India on goal difference to finish first.





That hardly matters in relation to the upcoming draw where seeding in the pot is determined by world rankings. However, a win will only help them benefit a chance to better their ranking. As it stands, Kyrgyzstan would be the sixth and last team in Pot 3.





Pot 4's top team - Jordan, are just six rating points and two places behind Kyrgyzstan. To avoid dropping into the last pot should be the motivation for the Central Asian side come Tuesday.





In a first under Stephen Constantine's second spell, India would be travelling for an official match without as many as four first eleven players and possibly three more from a matchday squad.





99th ranked India, who already booked their tickets to UAE 2019 way back in October last year will have to make four enforced changes from their last starting XI against Myanmar in Goa.





Captain Sunil Chhetri, booked twice during the campaign is suspended. Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Germanpreet Singh, the midfield duo are injured while right-back Pritam Kotal had visa issues.





Indian Super League (ISL) IV's 'Emerging player' awardee Lalruatthara might be tried out in place of Kotal. Rowllin Borges shall win back his place in midfield alongside Mohammed Rafique - one of the only three I-League players in the 24-man squad.





India is still pretty much Sunil Chhetri's team despite the 33-year-old nearing the twilight of his international career. A goal every game he played bar one in 2017 only helps shed light on his immense contribution both as a leader and performer.



MORE: INDIA'S 24-MAN SQUAD FOR KYRGYZSTAN





Constantine might throw in Balwant Singh into the mix who with six goals for club and three for country in the season gone by will have to be content playing in a number ten role.





ISL champion Jeje Lalpekhlua who will be expected to carry his club form over. India's main striker has scored two in their last two games after a forgetful first half of 2017. With less than ten months to go for the showpiece event and with Chhetri absent, the onus will be on the 'Mizo sniper' to take up added responsibility in attack.





India's defence conceded only seven goals last calendar year and the same will be expected of the Sandesh Jhingan-Anas Edathodika duo with the latter emerging from an injury-hit season. The captain's armband in Chhetri's absence shall rest with custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who has already worn it a couple of times.





A win by any margin might possibly see them pip Lebanon, currently 87th in the world rankings, thereby propelling India to top 12 in Asia - a chance to feature in Pot 2 of the upcoming Asian Cup finals draw on 4 May.





It will be the first time India play in Bishkek. Can the Blue Tigers conquer the Central Asian nation and extend their 13-match unbeaten run?