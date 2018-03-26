Having both failed to claim three points on matchday one, giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko recorded contrasting results in week two of the Ghana Premier League.

Matchday two wrap: Hearts stumble again as Kotoko bounce back

The Phobians, on Saturday, watched on as travelling Ashanti Gold secured a 3-1 win in their clash in Cape Coast. Goals from Amos Addai, James Akaminko and Shafiu Mumuni ensured three points for the Miners as Joseph Esso's consolation meant little. Hearts sit second from bottom on the table, five points behind first-positioned Ashgold.

Unlike Hearts, Kotoko did well to secure a win on the second time of asking, courtesy of a 1-0 home victory over Inter Allies. Obed Owusu's 53rd minute goal saved coach Paa Kwasi Fabin's boys. The Porcupine Warriors have moved to third on the log while the Eleven-Is-To-One hold the sixth spot.

However, before Kotoko took to the pitch on Sunday, 2015-16 champions Wa All Stars and Ebusua Dwarfs settled for a 0-0 draw in Saturday's other game.

Elsewhere, Stephen Amankonah scored in stoppage time to save Berekum Chelsea's blushes at the Golden City Park. Samuel Pimpong put the Still Believe in front on the hour mark.

Dreams have four points from two games thus far, while the Blues have a mark from same number of matches.

It surely wasn't the kind of beginning Liberty Professionals had hoped for. Having seen their opening day meeting with Aduana Stars postponed, the Scientific Soccer Lads made their entry into the 2017-18 championship on Sunday, but only on a losing note as they fell 3-1 to second-placed Wafa.

Ghana U-17 striker Aminu Mohammed netted for the second week running while Charles Boateng and Richard Danso registered their first goals of the campaign. Brite Andoh scored Liberty's only goal in injury time.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Seth Sowah and Emmanuel Owusu Boakye struck to seal a 2-0 home win for Bechem United in their meeting with Medeama. While the Hunters, who lost 3-0 to Liberty on day one, have moved to the seventh position, the Yellow and Mauves sit one place below.

In the clash of the newly-promoted, Karela United and Eleven Wonders settled for a 1-1 draw. William Opoku-Mensah and Abdul Wahab traded goals.

Elmina Sharks and cup holders Aduana Stars similarly shared the spoils, but on this occasion after a goalless draw at the Nduom Stadium.