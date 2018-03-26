Asante Kotoko defeated Inter Allies 1-0 on matchday two of Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Inter Allies: Owusu hands Porcupine Warriors first win

Paa Kwesi Fabin made one change in Kotoko XI that shared the spoils 1-1 with Wafa last weekend as Obed Owusu replaced Kwame Boahene but Kenichi Yatsuhashi maintained the squad that won against Bechem United on opening day.

Darkwah fired wide by the third minute before Obed Owusu saw his low drive save by the visitors' goalkeeper Kwame Baah.

On the 11th minute, Yakubu Mohammed combined beautifully with Emmanuel Gyamfi, with the latter setting up Jordan Opoku but the midfielder's effort was blocked by Fard Ibrahim.

Allies had their first chance by the 17th minute, after Niger international Victorien Adebayor connected a pass from Richmond Lamptey but he missed the target, narrowly.

Five minutes later, Hashmin Musah made a goal line clearance to deny Obed the opener, with Wahab Adams heading wide the resulting corner-kick.

After the break, the hosts continued to push for a breakthrough, which surfaced by the 54th minute through Obed Owusu. The former Berekum Chelsea striker headed home a cross from Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Allies responded by bringing on striker Nsungusi Effiong Jnr for Samuel Armah and that brought some spark in their attack. The Nigerian had three glorious opportunities to bring his side level but surprisingly bungled them.

On 85th minute, Effiong was played through by Lamptey and despite having Adebayor to his right, he fired helplessly on target but couldn’t beat goalkeeper Felix Annan.

Kotoko will travel to Tarkwa to face Medeama by mid week before hosting Eleven Wonders on Sunday.