Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has left the door open for a future return to Arsenal.

Fabregas leaves door open on future Arsenal return

The Spain international took in 303 appearances for the Gunners after graduating out of their youth system.

Arsenal had snapped him up from the famed La Masia academy in Barcelona, and saw him return to his roots at Camp Nou in 2011.

That decision was not particularly well received by a loyal fan base in north London, despite Fabregas having spent over seven seasons as a senior star.

A return was suggested when the World Cup winner prepared to head for the exits at Barcelona in 2014, but he ended up in another part of the English capital.

Chelsea won the race for his signature at that stage and have seen him help them to two Premier League titles and a League Cup triumph.

Fabregas is tied to a contract until 2019, and fresh terms have been mooted for a man who remains an important part of Antonio Conte’s plans.

Now 30 years of age, he does not have too many more deals at the highest level left in him.

Arsenal are, however, a club still close to his heart and it could be that he ends up back at Emirates Stadium at some stage.

During a Twitter Q&A session on Sunday, Fabregas was asked: “Would you return to Arsenal as a coach in the future if you had the opportunity?”

He replied with: “Of course.”

Retirement remains some way off for now, but Fabregas may well head back to Arsenal to pass on his extensive knowledge to the stars of tomorrow when the day does come to hang up his boots.