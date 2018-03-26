Glory primed to tackle trend setters

To stay in the A-League finals hunt Perth Glory are going to need some points against Sydney FC and the Newcastle Jets but that's not a challenge coach Kenny Lowe is afraid of after a 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory.

Glory kept their finals chances alive with Sunday's result, making it four straight at home on the back of a first half header from striker Andy Keogh.

Perth still sit a point adrift of Western Sydney Wanderers (sixth) and are behind Brisbane Roar (seventh) on goal difference.

Even so, Lowe says he couldn't be happier with the health and form of his squad and the depth he has built.

"They are all in my ear and the lads who aren't in the team now will have a moan but that's good. The more people that moan who aren't in the team the better it is," he said.

"A few boys can probably feel a little bit hard done by too.

"Nicky Feely did really well and I'm not probably on his Christmas card list at the moment, the same as (Alex Grant) who has done really well but I just went for big players.

Getting no points off Sydney FC at nib Stadium this Thursday will make life tough for Perth to reach the A-League finals. Lowe is fully aware how challenging of a task that will be though.

"Are Sydney beatable? Sydney are a fantastic team, they are a benchmark for everybody. They've got super players and I think sometimes tall poppy syndrome exists," he said.

"I'm not sure I agree with (Graham Arnold) about them being underdogs, I think he's chucking some hand grenades out there.

"They're a super team and they'll come here wanting to win the premiership. It's going to be a tough game for us."

After Sydney, Glory take on the Jets on the road and host the Roar.