Yaya Kone hat-trick sinks sorry Plateau United

Yaya Kone scored a brilliant hat-trick as FC IfeanyiUbah battered Plateau United 3-0 at the FC Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium, Umudim.

In one of the Nigeria Professional Football League’s testy rivalries, it was Ladan Bosso’s men that turned on the style to shake off their defeat to El Kanemi Warriors.

Kone put the Anambra Warriors ahead after beating four defenders before driving in a left footed shot into the bottom right corner of Dele Ajiboye in the 44th minute to break the deadlock.

In similar fashion in the 55th minute, he drove home after beating his marker to put his team two goals ahead.

Seven minutes later, he completed his treble from the penalty spot after Hamisu Ibrahim brought down Chijioke Alaekwe.

And Kone calmly slotted the resulting kick past a disgruntled Ajiboye as the Peace Boys lost their seventh game of the season.

With this victory, FC IfeanyiUbah now boast of 21 points and will face Kano Pillars in their next fixture.