Harambee Starlets warmed up for the forthcoming qualifier with a 3-0 win against host Zambia in a friendly staged on Sunday.

Harambee Starlets hammer Zambia in Kitwe friendly

The Robert Kanyi coached charges silenced the relatively big number of local fans, who turned up at the Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe with an early goal before adding two quick ones late in the second half.

Zambia beat Kenya on a post match penalties during 2017 Cosafa Cup staged in Zimbabwe, but Starlets shown brightest this time around at Shepolopolo’s’ backyard.

Corazone Aquino came off the bench to score two goals within a span of five minutes and add onto Mwanahalima Adam’s 18th minute opener.

Just like Kenya, Zambia are preparing for the Awcon qualifiers and are scheduled to face Tanzania on April 4. Kenya will host Uganda in the first leg on April 4 before travelling to Kampala three days later.

​​Harambee Starlets XI: Pauline Atieno, Pauline Musungu, Wincate Kaari, Lilian Adera, Dorcas Shikobe, Caroline Omondi, Cheris Avilia, Cynthia Shilwatso, Neddy Atieno, Wendy Ann Achieng’ and Mwanahalima Adam.​

Subs: Maureen Shimuli, Vivian Nasaka, Caroline Kiget, Vivian Corazone Aquino, Mercy Achieng, Doris Anyango and Sheryll Angachi.