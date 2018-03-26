South Africa international Andile Jali will reportedly snubbed a move to Mamelodi Sundowns in favour of rejoining Orlando Pirates.

KV Oostende midfielder Andile Jali to reportedly snub Sundowns in favour of Orlando Pirates return

The midfield maestro recently confirmed that he will return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) when his contract with Belgian First Division A side KV Oostende expires in June, 2018.

Current PSL log leaders Sundowns have been heavily linked with Jali, who is also believed to be on radar of his former club, Pirates.

The unnamed clubs from France and Sweden are reportedly interested in signing the hard-working player, while SuperSport United are also said to be considering a making a move for Jali during the upcoming July-August transfer window.

The central midfielder was sold to Oostende by Bucs midway through the 2013/14 campaign and he is said to be favouring a move back to the Soweto giants according to the Sunday World.

"Jali loves Pirates and even if you check his hints [about his future] on social media, it all points to Pirates," the source said.

The Eastern Cape-born central midfielder enjoyed a lot of success with the Buccaneers - helping the club win six major trophies between 2009 and 2014.

"What I know is that Sundowns are definitely interested in signing him, but Pirates is home for him," the source concluded.

The 27-year-old player, who was one the fan-favourites during his spell with the Soweto giants, has dropped hints about his future by sharing old pictures of him in Pirates kit.

"There was a possibility of him coming home in June last year, but it didn't work out, so he stayed in Belgium," another source said.

Jali, who is currently out nursing an injury, has made 24 appearances for Oostende in the league this season.

He is set to leave Oostende having made over 100 appearances for the club.