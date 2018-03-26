Burns 'outstanding' for Nix: Greenacre

Striker Nathan Burns hasn't hit his customary prolific form for Wellington Phoenix in his second stint at the A-League club but interim coach Chris Greenacre isn't too worried.

He says the 29-year-old marksman is proving invaluable in other ways and points to his role in Wellington's 2-2 draw with Brisbane Roar on Sunday.

It's the third time the two teams have drawn this season and came as a something of a bonus for the Nix, who were missing five players to international duty with the All Whites.

Burns played a key role for Wellington, sending in a perfectly weighted cross for 19-year-old winger Logan Rogerson to head home in the 64th minute.

He also came close to stealing the win with an 88th minute thunderbolt but Roar keeper Jamie Young delivered a top-drawer save in tipping the strike onto the crossbar.

"At the end, it was typical - he just can't buy a goal. That was an unbelievable strike, a goal of the year contender," Greenacre said.

"He's taken a bit of criticism about not scoring ... but the way he is at the minute, it's just not falling for him. He's an outstanding player and great to have in our squad."

In his first stint at the Nix three years ago under Ernie Merrick, Burns racked up 13 goals in their run to the play-offs and won the Johnny Warren Medal for the A-League's best player.

But since his return on a two-year contract in January's transfer window, he hasn't scored for the Nix in 12 matches.

Nevertheless, Greenacre isn't too concerned. He says Burns is ticking all the boxes and his inability to find the back of the net isn't a problem.

"To be really honest, Nathan's overall play has been outstanding," Greenacre said.

"He caused problems for Brisbane all evening I thought. In close quarters he's so, so skilful and very difficult to mark."