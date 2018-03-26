Plateau United’s Ajiboye set for FC Ifeanyiubah clash

Plateau United's Dele Ajiboye has assured that he will be fit for their league game with FC Ifeanyiubah in Nnewi amidst reports in the media that the Peace Boys are having goalkeeping crisis with less than two weeks to their Caf Confederation Cup playoffs tie with USM Alger of Algeria.

Ajiboye confirmed that he sustained knee and rib injuries on Thursday against Go Round which forced him to be substituted at halftime by John Gaadi but he noted that he has recovered from the complaints.

And will be fit enough against the Anambra Warriors after his team’s doctors confirmation.

“I won’t miss our game with FC Ifeanyiubah because we want to do everything possible to pick a good result in Nnewi,” Ajiboye told Goal.

“I was injured in my rib and knee but I was able to rest throughout Friday and also engaged in light training on Saturday so that I can be available for the game on Sunday. I am a lot better now and I want to enjoin all to continue to pray for us.

“The loss in Omoku was really unfortunate because it was our desire to get at least a draw from that encounter but our plans were frustrated. We cannot continue to complain over what is in the past we can only deal with the present."

The reigning league champions can't afford to have another goalkeeper injured presently with Okeimute Odah still to recover from his knee complaint he copped in their Caf Champions League loss to Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia over two weeks ago.