Ojo optimistic Sunshine Stars won’t return from Tornadoes trip empty-handed

Henry Abiodun's side are 14th in the league with 16 points from 13 matches and they will slug it out with Tornadoes who are unbeaten in their last four matches both home and away.

The midfielder disclosed that the number of efforts and energy they have put into the tie deserve a reward and that they are not in Minna to admire the environment but to go with a mission to secure at least a point against the Ikon Allah Boys.

“We thank God that we are overcoming our challenges gradually and are hopeful that on Sunday we will come all out to show our host that we can play the game and are ready to take them by surprise in Minna,”Ojo told Goal.

“If you look at our last game against Yobe Desert Stars, you will realize that we are trying to change lots of things about the way we play.

"We won’t relent against Tornadoes also because we know that getting some away points will be of great help to our aspiration to move up more in the league table.

“We really worked so hard before embarking on the trip and have not stopped since we arrived also. It is our desire to pick at least a point in Minna because the spirit and the unity in the team is such high that we can beat anybody.”