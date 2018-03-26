Katsina United coach Abdullahi Biffo believes his players will give a good account of themselves when they trade tackles with MFM on Sunday.

Coach Biffo charges Katsina United to be focused against MFM

Speaking ahead of the tie, Biffo noted that even though he was not with the Chanji Boys last season he was told of how close they were to pick a point in Lagos before a late goal handed crucial three points to the hosts.

He stressed that his players must be fully focused at the Agege Stadium and should still try to explore areas by which they can get few goals to surprise their hosts this term.

“Last season is now in the record books and we are doing everything to ensure that we perform better than that this season,” Biffo told Goal.

“We don’t want to take chances at all. We are going to be fully focused on the assignment at hand and it is our determination that we can go to Lagos to shock them.

“We won’t be giving anything away and I do not expect my boys to concede cheap goals knowing that constant errors can result into that.

“I am confident that I have prepared a team that has whatever it takes to take on MFM on Sunday. We won’t dwell on their heavy loss in Algeria knowing that no two games are the same."