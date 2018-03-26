Go Round head coach Ngozi Elechi has revealed some progress in Maurice Chukwu's injury recovery.

Go Round give positive injury update on Maurice Chukwu

The defender has been a key figure in the Omoku based Boys' debut topflight campaign this season, featuring in 10 games before he picked an injury against Sunshine Stars two weeks ago.

His absence looks to have been heavily missed, though his return to full training on Friday has raised Elechi's hopes of having him back for Enugu Rangers clash on Sunday.

"We have 30 players in the camp and when Maurice Chukwu was not available [against Plateau United], I studied Plateau United and discovered they play two strikers and we needed to plan to cope without him," Elechi told Goal.

"That's why I deployed Odinaka [Onyirumba], who play as a libero [defender] to the defensive midfield to mark those two strikers.

"We have some midfielders who were on the bench. As games come, we must plan very well ahead.

"He was part of our training on Friday and even on Saturday morning. I can assure that Maurice Chukwu will be back against Enugu Rangers."

Elechi will be desperate for Chukwu's return as he targets an outright home victory over the Flying Antelopes to move away from the relegation zone.