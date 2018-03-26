Rivers United are prepared to 'get something' at Lobi Stars - Robert Cole

Rivers United goalkeeper Robert Cole says his side are aiming to get something when they face table-toppers Lobi Stars at the Aper Aku Stadium on Sunday.

Cole replaced first-choice goalkeeper Rotimi Sunday, who was sent off against Ifeanyi Ubah and he later helped Stanley Eguma's men pick a 1-1 draw in Nnewi despite conceding from the spot.

Though he was at the receiving end as the Pride of Rivers bowed 3-0 to Wikki Tourist in their last encounter, he vows to redeem his image against Solomon Ogbeide's men.

"I think that our match against Lobi Stars is like any other game for Rivers United," Cole told Goal.

"We are prepared for the game come Sunday in Makurdi. Unlike our last game in Bauchi, we all remembered all that happened against Wikki Tourist.

"But it was not something we need to dwell on because it will not change anything. We are positive about the match and promise to give our best to make sure we get something.

"I'm not under any pressure, even though I'm not happy with the four goals we've conceded in two games despite I was not culpable for those goals."