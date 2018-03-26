Lobi Stars' Anthony Agbaji strongly desires NPFL title

Anthony Agbaji has revealed that his wish for the Nigeria Professional Football League is to emerge as champions with Lobi Stars.

At the start of their current campaign, the Makurdi based outfit were seeking to end their 19-year long wait for a league crown that they last won in 1999.

After 13 games, the Pride of Rivers are table-toppers, having recorded seven wins and two draws so far, including victories at Enugu Rangers and Heartland.

And the 25-year-old, who has been playing a big role in Lobi Stars' run this term, is excited with their progress so far and he attributes it to their determination and hard work.

"I lack words to describe how wonderful the ongoing season has been for us," Agbaji told Goal.

"If I am to say anything, then I must say the hand of God is at work. I think dedication, hard work, and determination to achieve success this year is what is driving the team.

"Our target is to end the first round on top of the [Nigeria Professional Football League] table and see where there is need to strengthen the team.

"As goal-oriented individuals, we are focused on a particular target and we must be self-motivated in order to achieve success.

"I wish the [Nigerian] league ends now and we are crowned champions, but it doesn't work that way.

"There are hurdles we have to overcome and we take them strongly one at a time as it comes and sees how it goes. I want to lift the league trophy. That will be my greatest joy."