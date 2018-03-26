Nigeria complete first training in London ahead of Serbia friendly

Nigeria have completed their first training session at the Hive Stadium ahead of Tuesday’s friendly clash against Serbia.

The Super Eagles arrive London on Saturday for their second pre-World Cup encounter in March, following their 1-0 defeat of Poland on Friday evening.

A second-half penalty by Victor Moses helped Gernot Rohr’s side topple their hosts - to continue their perfect 2018 World Cup preparation - in front of a packed Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw.