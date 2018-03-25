David Ouma has handed Wincate Kaari and Cynthia Shilwatso their debuts as Harambee Starlets takes on Zambia in a friendly.

Harambee Starlets debutantes handed first start against Zambia

The duo recently graduated from the U-20 team and were drafted to the starting squad while experienced midfielder, Corazone Aquino will start from the bench.

Pauline Atieno has been entrusted with the goalkeeping duties while dependable forwards Neddy Atieno and Mwanahalima Adam will lead the line up front.

Harambee Starlets XI: Pauline Atieno, Pauline Musungu, Wincate Kaari, Lilian Adera, Dorcas Shikobe, Caroline Omondi, Cheris Avilia, Cynthia Shilwatso, Neddy Atieno, Wendy Ann Achieng and Mwanahalima Adam.

Reserves: Maureen Shimuli, Vivian Nasaka, Caroline Kiget, Corazone Aquino, Mercy Achieng, Doris Anyango and Sheryll Angachi.