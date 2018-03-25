Ex-Harambee Stars coach begins life in Guinea with defeat

Former Harambee Stars coach Paul Put begun his reign in Guinea on a wrong footing after suffering defeat on Saturday.
Put took up Guinea’s job after he fell out with Football Kenya Federation last February.
The Belgian’s reign with Sly Nationale was met with a humbling 2-0 lose in a friendly staged in Nouakchott on Saturday.
Put was unveiled as Guinea’s head of the technical bench early in March, taking over from Ibrahima Toure, who was fired following a dismal display at the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan).
The 62 year-old tactician guided Kenya to 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge title during his three-month stay in Nairobi.