Ex-Harambee Stars coach begins life in Guinea with defeat

Former Harambee Stars coach Paul Put begun his reign in Guinea on a wrong footing after suffering defeat on Saturday.

Former Harambee Stars coach begins a new life in Guinea on a wrong foot

Put took up Guinea’s job after he fell out with Football Kenya Federation last February.

The Belgian’s reign with Sly Nationale was met with a humbling 2-0 lose in a friendly staged in Nouakchott on Saturday.

Put was unveiled as Guinea’s head of the technical bench early in March, taking over from Ibrahima Toure, who was fired following a dismal display at the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

The 62 year-old tactician guided Kenya to 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge title during his three-month stay in Nairobi.