South Africa national team coach Stuart Baxter has hailed the character of his team after they bagged a 2-0 win over Zambia on Saturday.

Stuart Baxter happy with Bafana Bafana character after Zambia win

Despite facing a tough Zambian side, the Bafana Bafana boss was left happy with his men as they lifted the inaugural Four Nations tournament.

Two goals from Percy Tau and Lebohang Mothiba handed the 1996 African champions a 2-0 win at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Zambia.

Baxter said they knew the first 20 minutes was going to be important for his men against the Chipolopolo who were on the front foot.

The former Kaizer Chiefs manager also credited the hosts’ coach Wedson Nyirenda for assembling a formidable side.

“I wish it was easy, when the game started, we obviously knew the first 20 minutes would be important because Zambia was going to be on the front foot,” said Baxter.

“So we wanted to draw that sting a little bit, we didn’t want to concede early and because they were on the front foot, we talked about our transition play,” reacted the coach.

“We thought we could be dangerous on transition and we had chances to extend our lead in the first half and we were in good control,” he continued.

”The coach has done good job on Zambia, they were lively, in the second half they pushed us back and pushed a lot of players forward,” the English mentor added.

“I thought we were not clinical enough to convert chances from our transition, but I am delighted with the character of the team,” expressed the former Kaizer Chiefs boss.

“Especially the young ones over the last two games and I think the coach of Zambia can say so because he has a very good team,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, in the other match staged at the same venue on the same day, Angola beat Zimbabwe 4-2 on penalties to clinch bronze.

The South Africans are now set to face Libya in September in their 2019 Caf African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.