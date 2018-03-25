Gor Mahia coach make fun of Harambee Stars draw against Comoros

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has made fun of Harambee Stars draw against Comoros on Saturday.

The small island nation, ranked 30 places below Kenya at position 135, held Harambee Stars to a 2-2 draw in Morocco.

Second half substitute Cliftone Miheso salvaged the draw with a last minute goal after Victor Wanyama had scored the opener from the penalty spot.

The result has continued to elicit mixed reaction at home with K'Ogalo coach Kerr joining the debate with a sarcastic tweet.

“So glad to hear Harambee Stars have never lost to that footballing giant, Comoros...Brazil, Germany, Spain must be really worried,” the Scott tweeted.

Kerr also congratulated Gor Mahia midfielder Francis Kahata, whom he challenged to discover his full potential.

“Congratulations to Francis Kahata on his start for Harambee Stars. If only he knew his potential and his ability he'd be amazing.”

Okumbi will be under pressure to deliver results when Kenya takes on the Central African Republic in the second friendly on Tuesday.