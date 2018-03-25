The seventh edition of AJFC will welcome 1,728 aspiring footballers aged between 14 and 16 years old from six regions, a once in a lifetime chance to be part of AJFC Munich and the chance to train with reigning and record 27-time German Champions FC Bayern Munich’s youth coaches in Munich, Germany in August.

AJFC Malaysia League Heads to Sarawak

The league kicked-off in Central region at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Bangi on 24 March 2018. This will be followed by Southern region at Kompleks Sukan Hang Jebat, Malacca and Northern region at Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang (7 April); and East Coast region at Padang Majlis Perbandaran Kuantan 1and Kolej Universiti Islam Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah in Kuantan, Pahang and Sabah at Padang Sukma Kota Kinabalu (14 April).

This year’s edition of the Malaysia League will be played for five weeks and will culminate with the regions’ respective final between 1 and 13 May 2018. However, in Sarawak, the competition will be introduced as a knock-out competition.

It will be held at Kompleks Sukan Petrajaya in Kuching on 28 April 2018, followed by the regional final on 29 April 2018. The matches will be 11-a-side affair played for 60 minutes.

"When we first launched AJFC in 2012 in the Central, Northern and Southern regions, the big dream was to give all young Malaysians the opportunity to live the ultimate dream."

"The competition has steadily grown with the addition of the East Coast region in 2016, Sabah in 2017 and this year, with Sarawak. We have made that dream a reality," said Zakri Khir, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Malaysia Berhad.