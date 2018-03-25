Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is doing "great things" with his performances this season, according to Dirk Kuyt.

Liverpool legend Kuyt lauds 'exciting' Salah

Salah has enjoyed an incredible first season with the Premier League giants, scoring 36 goals in all competitions.

Former Anfield favourite Kuyt praised the Egypt international for his displays and hopes the 25-year-old can deliver against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

"He's an exciting player. He's done so well and hopefully he can do the same thing in the Champions League against City," he said.

"As an individual he's doing great things, I'm sure he wants to achieve things with the team and maybe they can do that in the Champions League."

Liverpool host the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Anfield on April 4.

Another former Liverpool star, Luis Garcia, said the first leg would be crucial for Jurgen Klopp's men.

"I think it's a massive game for both teams. I think they arrive in the right moment, the two teams are doing well in the league," he said.

"Anything can happen, hopefully Liverpool can do a good job here at Anfield, we'll see what happens because it's going to be a tough game."