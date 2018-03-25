Cole stresses importance of selfishness to succeed at the top

This week the 46-year-old was able to get away from the cold in England to a week of warm temperature almost 11,000km away in the small Southeast Asian country, Malaysia. Cole is in Kuala Lumpur as part of convoy sent by English Premier League in a new partnership with Cadbury, one of the world's largest confectionary brands.

A group of kids under the age of 12 from the National Football Development Programme of Malaysia were privileged to spent a good 2 hours working on drills guided by Cole and other coaches. Despite the blistering heat from the morning sun, the kids were in high spirit to spend time with the former Manchester United players.

Having lifted the Premier League trophy five times, two FA Cups and one Champions League trophy; Cole also spent time after the drills to speak to the kids, taking in questions from the wide-eyed youngsters.

"It's been great. It was not about me but rather about the kids in training. The coach was very good with them. I like to believe that I can give them confidence by showing interest in them," Cole told Goal. "Getting involved and showing them what to do. The kids looked like they are really enjoying it. Tried to get them to do things and believe in themselves."

Having scored a total of 187 goals in the Premier League, Cole knows what it takes to find the back of the net in one of the world's strongest football leagues. For the former England forward, the single-mindedness is what is required to succeed at the highest level.

"When I was playing, I was always a striker. That was my best position. I played there as a kid and fortunately all the way to the professional level. As an individual, when you play centre forward, you got to be selfish. Even if you're in the midfield, you've got to be selfish."

"You're an individual in a team frame. I would be looking at players who want to be selfish in a team frame because you would want to be playing. To hit the target. If I hit the target, nine times out of 10 you have a chance of scoring. If not, the goalkeeper makes a good save and maybe your team mate gets a tap in off the rebound.

"I'm not saying all that goes through your mind but my first instinct would be to hit the target. Split second. That's all you have. I know people look at the game and think you have 2-3 seconds but it's in a split second, you've got to make a decision.

"Football evolves. The way I play the game, you could say the game has evolved from then. If you look at the game today, I'd like to think that I can adapt to it. It's neither here nor there but it's about players adapting and players improving," he added.

