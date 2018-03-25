News

Get to know the preparation matches for World Cup participants Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Tunisia

Goal.com
Goal.com /

This week will see the second friendly matches of the Arabian Nations participating in the 2018 World Cup take place, as they prepare ahead of the final months before the summer competition.


Egypt


Mohamed Salah Egypt
Egypt qualified for the World Cup after topping their group in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers with 13 points, ahead of Uganda by 4 points. They were placed in a group with Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The Pharaohs played a match against Portugal, in which they lost 2-1 after two goals by Cristiano Ronaldo in injury time.

Matches:













MatchStadium Date and time TV Channel
Portugal 2-1 Egypt Letzigrund Arena

23rd of March 2018

21:45 Egypt Time

 ON Sport HD
Egypt - Greece Letzigrund Arena

27th of March 2018

20:00 Egypt Time

 ON Sport HD

Saudi Arabia

Bert van Marwijk Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia qualified for the World Cup after coming in 2nd place in their AFC World Cup Qualifiers Group behind Japan. They were then drawn into a group with Egypt, Uruguay and Russia.

Saudi Arabia have already played a friendly match against Ukraine, where they drew 1-1.

Matches:













MatchStadium Date and time TV Channel
Saudi Arabia 1-1 Ukraine Municipal Stadium

23rd of March 2018

22:00 KSA Time

 KSA Sport
Belgium - Saudi Arabia Heysel Stadium

27th of March 2018

21:45 KSA Time

 KSA Sport

Morocco

Benatia Dirar Morocco

Morocco qualified for the World Cup after topping their group in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers with 12 points, staying undefeated in a group involving the Ivory Coast.

They were placed in the World Cup group with Spain, Portugal and Iran.

They played a match against Serbia a couple of days ago, where they won at the Olimpico Stadium 2-1.

Matches:













MatchStadium Date and time TV Channel
Serbia 1-2 Morocco "Olimpico" Torino

23rd of March 2018

19:30 Morocco Time

 Morroco One
Morocco - Uzbekistan Mohammed the 5th Stadium

27th of March 2018

20:00 Morocco Time

 Morocco One

Tunisia

Tunisia World Cup

Tunisia qualified for the World Cup after topping their group in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers with 14 points, just a single point ahead of DR Congo in second place.

Tunisia were placed in a group with England, Belgium and Panama, which is considered a tough group for the side that played in the 2006 World Cup.

Tunisia managed to defeat Iran in their first friendly with a 1-0 scoreline, and will play Costa Rica next Tuesday.

Matches:













MatchStadium Date and time TV Channel
Tunisia 1-0 Iran Olympic Brans Stadium

23rd of March 2018

19:00 Tunisia Time

 Tunisia National Channel
Tunisia - Costa Rica Allianz Rivera

27th of March 2018

20:00 Tunisia Time

 Tunisia National Channel

