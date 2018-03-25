Get to know the preparation matches for World Cup participants Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Tunisia

This week will see the second friendly matches of the Arabian Nations participating in the 2018 World Cup take place, as they prepare ahead of the final months before the summer competition.
Egypt
Egypt qualified for the World Cup after topping their group in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers with 13 points, ahead of Uganda by 4 points. They were placed in a group with Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The Pharaohs played a match against Portugal, in which they lost 2-1 after two goals by Cristiano Ronaldo in injury time.
Matches:
|Match
|Stadium
|Date and time
|TV Channel
|Portugal 2-1 Egypt
|Letzigrund Arena
23rd of March 2018
21:45 Egypt Time
|ON Sport HD
|Egypt - Greece
|Letzigrund Arena
27th of March 2018
20:00 Egypt Time
|ON Sport HD
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia qualified for the World Cup after coming in 2nd place in their AFC World Cup Qualifiers Group behind Japan. They were then drawn into a group with Egypt, Uruguay and Russia.
Saudi Arabia have already played a friendly match against Ukraine, where they drew 1-1.
Matches:
|Match
|Stadium
|Date and time
|TV Channel
|Saudi Arabia 1-1 Ukraine
|Municipal Stadium
23rd of March 2018
22:00 KSA Time
|KSA Sport
|Belgium - Saudi Arabia
|Heysel Stadium
27th of March 2018
21:45 KSA Time
|KSA Sport
Morocco
Morocco qualified for the World Cup after topping their group in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers with 12 points, staying undefeated in a group involving the Ivory Coast.
They were placed in the World Cup group with Spain, Portugal and Iran.
They played a match against Serbia a couple of days ago, where they won at the Olimpico Stadium 2-1.
Matches:
|Match
|Stadium
|Date and time
|TV Channel
|Serbia 1-2 Morocco
|"Olimpico" Torino
23rd of March 2018
19:30 Morocco Time
|Morroco One
|Morocco - Uzbekistan
|Mohammed the 5th Stadium
27th of March 2018
20:00 Morocco Time
|Morocco One
Tunisia
Tunisia qualified for the World Cup after topping their group in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers with 14 points, just a single point ahead of DR Congo in second place.
Tunisia were placed in a group with England, Belgium and Panama, which is considered a tough group for the side that played in the 2006 World Cup.
Tunisia managed to defeat Iran in their first friendly with a 1-0 scoreline, and will play Costa Rica next Tuesday.
Matches:
|Match
|Stadium
|Date and time
|TV Channel
|Tunisia 1-0 Iran
|Olympic Brans Stadium
23rd of March 2018
19:00 Tunisia Time
|Tunisia National Channel
|Tunisia - Costa Rica
|Allianz Rivera
27th of March 2018
20:00 Tunisia Time
|Tunisia National Channel