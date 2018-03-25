Get to know the preparation matches for World Cup participants Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Tunisia

This week will see the second friendly matches of the Arabian Nations participating in the 2018 World Cup take place, as they prepare ahead of the final months before the summer competition.

Egypt

Egypt qualified for the World Cup after topping their group in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers with 13 points, ahead of Uganda by 4 points. They were placed in a group with Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The Pharaohs played a match against Portugal, in which they lost 2-1 after two goals by Cristiano Ronaldo in injury time.

Matches:

Match Stadium

Date and time

TV Channel

Portugal 2-1 Egypt

Letzigrund Arena

23rd of March 2018 21:45 Egypt Time

ON Sport HD

Egypt - Greece

Letzigrund Arena

27th of March 2018 20:00 Egypt Time

ON Sport HD



Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia qualified for the World Cup after coming in 2nd place in their AFC World Cup Qualifiers Group behind Japan. They were then drawn into a group with Egypt, Uruguay and Russia.

Saudi Arabia have already played a friendly match against Ukraine, where they drew 1-1.

Matches:

Match Stadium

Date and time

TV Channel

Saudi Arabia 1-1 Ukraine

Municipal Stadium

23rd of March 2018 22:00 KSA Time

KSA Sport

Belgium - Saudi Arabia

Heysel Stadium

27th of March 2018 21:45 KSA Time

KSA Sport



Morocco

Morocco qualified for the World Cup after topping their group in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers with 12 points, staying undefeated in a group involving the Ivory Coast.

They were placed in the World Cup group with Spain, Portugal and Iran.

They played a match against Serbia a couple of days ago, where they won at the Olimpico Stadium 2-1.

Matches:

Match Stadium

Date and time

TV Channel

Serbia 1-2 Morocco

"Olimpico" Torino

23rd of March 2018 19:30 Morocco Time

Morroco One

Morocco - Uzbekistan

Mohammed the 5th Stadium

27th of March 2018 20:00 Morocco Time

Morocco One



Tunisia

Tunisia qualified for the World Cup after topping their group in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers with 14 points, just a single point ahead of DR Congo in second place.

Tunisia were placed in a group with England, Belgium and Panama, which is considered a tough group for the side that played in the 2006 World Cup.

Tunisia managed to defeat Iran in their first friendly with a 1-0 scoreline, and will play Costa Rica next Tuesday.

Matches: