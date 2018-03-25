India U16 beats Hong Kong to win Jockey Invitational Cup

India U16 national team won the Jockey Club International Youth Invitational Football Tournament in Hong Kong on Sunday after defeating the home team 4-2.

The Indian colts had already defeated Singapore U17 and Chinese Taipei U17 on Saturday and Friday respectively and have now won the tournament with a perfect record. The victory will serve well for coach Bibiano Fernandes and his boys as they continue to ramp up their preparations for the AFC U-16 finals set to be held in September 2018.

On Sunday, India were dominant from the kick-off and almost took the lead in the 16th minute when Rohit Danu saw his effort cleared off the line. However, two minutes later, Givson played Bekey Oram clear and he finished the chance with aplomb to give India the lead.

Nine minutes later, Bekey would score again to make it 2-0 and India held on to the lead till half-time.

Rohit Danu, who had missed a couple of chances, made it 3-0 right after kick-off before Hong Kong mounted a comeback.

They scored twice within two minutes to make it 3-2 and set up a grandstand finish. However, Lalrokima converted late on from Harpreet's cross to seal the match and the title for India.