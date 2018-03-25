News

Glory alive with A-League win over Victory

Team Wellington through to domestic final

NZ Newswire /

A lone goal to Roy Kayara has sent Team Wellington through to the final of national premiership, where they will face old foe Auckland City FC.

The home side beat Canterbury United 1-0 thanks to a headed goal from New Caledonian midfielder Kayara midway through the first half.

The defending champions dominated much of the game but know they face a stern test to win the decider next Sunday on Auckland soil.

Auckland City FC haven't conceded a goal in their last 12 matches and swept aside Eastern Suburbs 4-0 in their semi-final on Saturday, reaching the final for a sixth season in a row.

Team Wellington can take heart from last year's final when they were underdogs but emerged 2-1 winners.

