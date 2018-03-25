Football lovers await the year of 2019 in the biggest continent in the world as the 2019 Asian Cup kicks off in January in the United Arab Emirates.

Asian Cup 2019 Draw | Date, format, qualified teams and their rankings

This will be the biggest tournament in Asian history, with 24 teams participating instead of the usual 16.

24 nations will be split into 6 groups like the 2016 Euro Cup, with 4 teams in each group fighting for the top two automatic qualification spots. To complete the round of 16, the four best third-placed nations from the six groups will qualify.

Until now, 21 nations have qualified, with 10 Arab nations “UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain” amongst them. Yemen may join them to qualify for their first ever competition, with one game left against Nepal.

The tournament is expected to kick off on the 5th of January 2019 and finish on the 1st of February of that year.

In this report, GOAL presents to you everything you need to know about the 2019 Asian Cup Draw.

Date and time of the draw:

Event Place

Date and Time

2019 Asian Cup Draw

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

May 4, 2018



Format of the draw:

24 nations will be split into 6 groups like the 2016 Euro Cup, with 4 teams in each group fighting for the top two automatic qualification spots. To complete the round of 16, the four best third-placed nations from the six groups will qualify.

There are 4 pots, with 6 teams in each pots (based on world rankings). Each of the six teams in the first pot will be put at the top of each group, followed by teams from pot 2, pot 3, and pot 4 to complete the groups.

How have the current nations been organized into the pots?

Pot 1 Pot 2

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Uzbekistan

Australia

Palestine

Japan

Syria

South Korea

Iraq

China

Lebanon

