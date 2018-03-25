Hearts of Oak coach Henry Wellington has admitted his disappointment after losing 3-1 to Ashanti Gold on matchday two of Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Hearts coach Wellington gutted following defeat to Ashanti Gold

Goals from James Akaminko, Amos Addai and Shafiu Mumuni did the job for C.K Akunnor's side, despite a consolation from Joseph Esso, as the Miners recorded their second win of the campaign to go top on the log.

"I'm angry to be honest. It was very unfortunate that we had to lose in this manner," Wellington said.

"So many things went wrong for us today because in the first-half, we weren’t pushing and allowed them too much space to cause damage which they utilized very well.

"We came back after conceding the first two goals but there again, we shipped in another awful goal. The goals we conceded today were avoidable. I'm really disappointed with the players and outcome but I hope we can easily forget about it," he added.

Hearts will play Ebusua Dwarfs next weekend while Ashanti Gold host Karela United FC at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.