Dwarfs boss Hayford elated with Wa All Stars stalemate

Ebusua Dwarfs coach Bashir Hayford has praised his players following their goalless draw against Wa All Stars at the Malik Jabir Stadium in Wa on Saturday.

The Mysterious Club claimed their first point at a venue where they have suffered heavy defeats in recent times.

"I'm satisfied with the players' output against Wa All Stars. Everything we planned ahead of the game went to perfection and I even think we could've won, if we converted the few chances we had," Hayford said.

"Four points from two games is obviously a good start, especially since we had a difficult start last season. Although, we finished fourth last season, it's our target to improve on it in order to make the supporters calm.

"There are lots of issues surrounding the club and only good results will be able to calm nerves. Our next game is a crucial one since Hearts lost at home to Ashanti Gold but we'll go all out in search of the three points," he added.

Dwarfs have moved to second position with four points, following their win over Berekum Chelsea at home on opening day.