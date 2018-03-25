All Whites coach tastes first-up loss

Fritz Schmid's tenure in charge of the All Whites has begun with a low-key 1-0 loss to Canada in Spain.

In a match lacking any atmosphere, the new coach oversaw an encouraging performance from his fresh-looking team who were missing up to 10 established players.

The 120th-ranked New Zealanders created three decent chances against their 90th-ranked foe but couldn't find an equaliser to Tosaint Ricketts' strike soon after halftime.

The match was played in gusty conditions in front of empty grandstands at Pinatar Arena, with both coaches agreeing to keep the gates closed in their first internationals in charge.

In charge of Canada was John Herdman, the former coach of the New Zealand women's team.

Schmid handed defender Michael Boxall the captaincy in the absence of Winston Reid and Chris Wood.

The Swiss coach, who has replaced Anthony Hudson, also started with two British-based new caps.

Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe wore the gloves while Bolton Wanderers defender Adam Mitchell's debut at right back was short-lived - forced off early with a hamstring injury.

Auckland-based pair Tim Payne and Cameron Howieson also made their returns to the national team.

Eastern Suburbs midfeilder Payne was among the more prominent Kiwis, along with Marco Rojas down the left flank.

Two of the best All Whites chances came in the opening eight minutes when veteran midfielder Michael McGlinchey twice struck the post.

Crocombe was forced into two close-range saves before New Zealand appeared to hit the front when Jeremy Brockie found the net, only to be ruled offside.

Experienced forward Ricketts fired his 16th international goal past Crocombe in the 54th minute and the New Zealanders struggled to respond with decent chances from that point, playing into a stiff wind.

Schmid made multiple changes, including the introduction of youngsters Sarpreet Singh and Andre de Jong on debut.