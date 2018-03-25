We want Messi fit to face Spain – Vazquez

Spain attacker Lucas Vazquez wants to face Argentina’s Lionel Messi on international duty when the two World Cup hopefuls meet Tuesday.

A slight issue before Friday’s match against Italy kept the Barcelona star out of the South American side’s fixture in Manchester, which they won 2-0, and there is no guarantee he will be rushed back for the midweek match.

Vazquez, however, believes that match would be slightly devalued if the superstar was to miss out.

“We always want to play against the best players; so if Messi players, then even better,” he told the media on Saturday. “It looks like Messi is going to be doubtful right up until the last minute. But Argentina have great players.”

Vazquez won his fourth cap on Friday and believes the mood in the Spain camp is good currently.

“We're full of hope. We are playing well as a team, the philosophy is sensational… Now's the moment when we have to get down to hard work so that we are ready when our objectives come along. We're on the right path,” he said.

The 26-year-old would not be drawn on the prospects of his team winning the World Cup.

“We have to be realistic: we have a fantastic national team, with some of the top players around, but it's pointless discussing whether we are favourites or not; the only thing we can do is work hard, know where our virtues lie and make sure we arrive in the best possible conditions, after that we can try and win the World Cup,” he said.

Although Vazquez has turned out 41 times for Madrid this season, he has largely featured as a substitute, though he has been in fine form since the turn of the year, scoring three goals and assisting five more in his last seven performances.