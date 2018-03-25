Michael Olunga passes a late fitness test for Harambee Stars friendly

Michael Olunga has passed a late fitness test and named in Harambee Stars starting line-up to face Comoros.

The FC Girona striker was a doubt after picking a groin injury, but was draftted into the squad where he will lead the attacking front alongside Zambian-based Jesse Were of Zesco United.

McDonald Mariga has been named on the bench with captain and Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama partnering Belgium-based Johanna Omollo in midfield.

The match is set to kick-off at 7pm (Kenyan time) at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

Kenya XI: Patrick Matasi (GK), Ismael Gonzalez, Abud Omar, David Owino, David Ochieng, Victor Wanyama (C), Johanna Omollo, Eric Johanna, Francis Kahata, Jesse Were and Michael Olunga.

Subs: John Oyemba (GK), Farouk Shikhalo (GK), Harun Shakava, Anthony Akumu, MacDonald Mariga, Samuel Onyango, Eric Kapaito, Clifton Miheso, Dancun Otieno, Patillah Omotto and Paul Were.