100 England fans arrested in Amsterdam

A hundred English soccer fans were arrested in Amsterdam on Friday as their national team played Holland, police have confirmed.

Dutch police arrested 100 English fans attending Friday's friendly in Amsterdam.

Jesse Lingard's first international goal secured Gareth Southgate's men a deserved 1-0 friendly win at Amsterdam ArenA but the decision to host thousands of England fans in a colourful city led to predictable consequences.

Following trouble on Thursday evening, Amsterdam police say 102 people were detained on Friday, just two of them Dutch.

They say 35 spent the night a cell and 94 were fined, with eight more still being questioned "mainly for violence against the police".

England manager Southgate had urged supporters to behave on the eve of the friendly but his plea was ignored by those arrested and some of the 5253 fans in the away end as the Dutch national anthem was booed.

"I heard some of the booing of the anthem which obviously isn't acceptable," the England manger said.

"The rest, that's the first I've heard just outside before (coming into the press conference).

"Without knowing the details ... obviously it's not something I want to hear because most of all for us I think our players have represented their country really well tonight with pride and with some style.

"So, anything else that takes away from that performance for them would be a great shame."